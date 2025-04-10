Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,597 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $41,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. FMR LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,144,000 after buying an additional 573,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

AppLovin Stock Up 16.9 %

APP stock opened at $274.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.64. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

