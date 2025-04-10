Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 36,122 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

