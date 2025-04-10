Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 9,192 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $42.96 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

