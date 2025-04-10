Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 88,135 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

