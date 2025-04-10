Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,333 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 329,167 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 679.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,731 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,963 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $7,607,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,813,449 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 282,851 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.82, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.