Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.57 Million Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,909 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 947,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,146 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTKB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

CTKB opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.08 million, a P/E ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

Cytek Biosciences announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

