Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.43 Million in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 331,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, Director William Gremp bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $81,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,153 shares in the company, valued at $322,406.37. This trade represents a 34.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,501,933 shares in the company, valued at $352,088,350.56. This trade represents a 2.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,548,000 shares of company stock worth $10,970,715. Corporate insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.00%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

