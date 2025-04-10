Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.48 Million in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 375.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

The Pennant Group Stock Up 3.4 %

PNTG stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $867.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

