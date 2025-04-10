Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.67 Million in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSAI. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after buying an additional 183,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hesai Group stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Hesai Group has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSAI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Daiwa America raised shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $18.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

