Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.69 Million in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 104,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sinclair by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 378.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sinclair by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $939.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, Chairman David D. Smith acquired 30,296 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $426,870.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 728,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,271,412.74. This represents a 4.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 395,457 shares of company stock worth $5,822,120. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

