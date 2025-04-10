Trexquant Investment LP Sells 21,598 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,598 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Up 14.4 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $131.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,691.40. The trade was a 4.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

