Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.31 Million Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172,055 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $640.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

