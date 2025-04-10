Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,871 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $132,161,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $67,471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FOX by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 919,883 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FOX by 3,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after buying an additional 857,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

