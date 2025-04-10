Truist Financial Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $65.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.95.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $163.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.36.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $8,489,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.