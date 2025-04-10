Truist Financial Cuts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $324.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $398.00 to $324.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

NYSE:PWR opened at $269.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.97. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $544,937,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 22,475.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,068,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after buying an additional 506,722 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

