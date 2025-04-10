Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

