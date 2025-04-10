Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 9.8 %

IRM stock opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 138.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,933.36. The trade was a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 168,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

