Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $197.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

MasTec Trading Up 14.1 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 16,664.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 106,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 106,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

