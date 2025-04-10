TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Issues Earnings Results

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TT Electronics had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

TT Electronics Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.96) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 61.90 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 184 ($2.35).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.

