Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Announces — Dividend of $0.09

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0866 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

TKC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.