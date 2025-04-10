Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,238,116. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.