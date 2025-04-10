UBS Group Cuts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $3.50

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

AXL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 2,077,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $369.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 356,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.