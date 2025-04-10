UBS Group Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $115.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 12.4 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.