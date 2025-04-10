UBS Group Cuts Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $4.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Trading Up 23.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,536.56. This trade represents a 38.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 273,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $2,304,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,935.48. This trade represents a 25.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 535,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,647. 81.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 251.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.