UBS Group Cuts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $57.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.74. 447,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,364.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after buying an additional 191,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

