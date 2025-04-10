UBS Group Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $23.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.68. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $48.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. The trade was a 5.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.