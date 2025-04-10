UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CB. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.50. The stock had a trading volume of 729,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,806. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.65 and its 200-day moving average is $281.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

