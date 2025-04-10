UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.42 and last traded at $108.32, with a volume of 625742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 109.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

