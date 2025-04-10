UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $68,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 54.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $211.92 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.26 and a one year high of $366.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UFPT shares. Raymond James started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

