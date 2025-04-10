United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRKS. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

Shares of PRKS stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $42,787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,472,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,575,000 after purchasing an additional 599,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,292,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 450,670 shares during the period.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

