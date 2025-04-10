United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $720.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $752.14.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $612.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $743.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

