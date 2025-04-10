United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,741 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $320,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total transaction of $3,649,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $940,373.07. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $30,640,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $292.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.18 and a 200 day moving average of $352.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $230.39 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

