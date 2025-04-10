Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 3735355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Valaris Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Valaris by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile



Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Articles

