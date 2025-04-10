Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 175.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,007,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,927,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMI shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE VMI opened at $284.85 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.98 and its 200 day moving average is $319.78.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

