VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,074,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 950,834 shares.The stock last traded at $25.08 and had previously closed at $25.25.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

