VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stake Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after acquiring an additional 379,894 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 318,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 145,848 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

PFXF stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.