VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $210.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.38. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

