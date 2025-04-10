Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 7014950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 489,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

