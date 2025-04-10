Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $7.07 on Thursday, reaching $243.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.06.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.