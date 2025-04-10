Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Raised by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $122.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.6838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

