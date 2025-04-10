Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,803 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average daily volume of 2,503 put options.
VTI traded down $12.46 on Thursday, hitting $256.02. 2,799,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.35 and its 200-day moving average is $289.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
