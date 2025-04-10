Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,803 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average daily volume of 2,503 put options.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $12.46 on Thursday, hitting $256.02. 2,799,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.35 and its 200-day moving average is $289.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.