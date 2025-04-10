Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $56,561,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 761.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,125,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 995,274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $21,860,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $17,088,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

