Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $3,165,794.06 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ventas Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 345.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,010.53%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $64,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 175,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ventas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

