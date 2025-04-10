Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VCYT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Veracyte alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VCYT

Veracyte Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 371,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,068. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.13 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 4,351.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Veracyte by 1,267.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $6,990,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.