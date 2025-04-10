Veren (TSE:VRN) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.77 and last traded at C$7.80. 397,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,858,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRN shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Veren from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.74.

Veren Stock Down 7.5 %

Veren Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

