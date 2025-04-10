Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Up 20.3% – Should You Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) shares were up 20.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. Approximately 2,511,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

