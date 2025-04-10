Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Up 20.3% – What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price traded up 20.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. 2,511,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VET shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

