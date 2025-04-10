Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 13.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price was down 13.6% on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The stock traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$8.03. Approximately 1,385,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 771,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

