Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 1,853,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 68,016,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £605,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

