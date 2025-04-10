Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,754,000 after buying an additional 1,171,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vertex by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,031,000 after buying an additional 580,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 1,100.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 524,572 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Vertex by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,029,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after buying an additional 440,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,129,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,587,000 after acquiring an additional 439,054 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

